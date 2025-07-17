G Herbo Reacts to Deadly Mello Buckzz Album Party Shooting, Talks Song of Summer '25

Play video content TMZ.com

G Herbo wasn't in attendance for rapper Mello Buckzz's Chicago album release party that left four people dead, but as a guest feature on the project and close friend of hers, Swerve says he's feeling the PTSD!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Herbo in NYC on Wednesday ... a bittersweet trip considering the 4th of July Weekend shooting is still fresh in his mind.

Herbo's song "Went Legit" has been crazy this summer and just got a boost from Druski clowning around ... and he's also featured on Rob49's viral "WTHELLY (Remix)."

The Chicago rap legend also assisted Mello on the second track of her "Hollyhood" drill album ... but the July 2 shooting at a nightclub in Chicago's River North district left Mello's boyfriend and 3 of her friends dead and another 14 people with serious injuries.

Mass shooting at Chicago and Franklin



At least 19 people have been shot, 3 are confirmed dead, after gunfire erupted outside of a Chicago nightclub following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz. pic.twitter.com/jZe2ukSQxi — Sumit (@SumitHansd) July 3, 2025 @SumitHansd

Chicago police are actively looking for the suspects ... a Black SUV pulled up to the scene and opened fire mercilessly ... and the lounge that hosted the party had its business shuttered for good.