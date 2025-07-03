Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Drive-By Shooting at Chicago Rapper Mello Buckzz's Album Release Party Kills 4

By TMZ Staff
Published
Mello-ig-1

Chicago-based rapper Mello Buckzz is mourning the loss of her boyfriend and 3 closest friends after they were senselessly killed during a drive-by shooting at her album release party Wednesday evening.

Police say the deadly assault occurred just after 11 PM at the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue as a crowd stood outside what's reported to be Artis Lounge nightclub, where the party took place.

Law enforcement says someone opened fire on the unsuspecting crowd -- killing 4 and injuring 14 -- before fleeing the scene.

A video circulating social media shows a vehicle passing by the shooting location just before the assailant opened fire ... and you can hear the bang of the shots in the stunning clip.

Of the injured, 3 remain in critical condition, including a 24-year-old female who was shot in the back, a 25-year-old female who sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and a 21-year-old female who took a bullet to the mouth.

A suspect has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police confirm.

mello-buckzz-kal-07-03-2025
MOURNING HER LOSS
Instagram / @mellobuckzz

Mello took to her Instagram to express her absolute disbelief in the hours following the shooting and to mourn the loss of her boyfriend and close ones.

Mello-ig-4

She raved about the "private life" she and her better half were living together ... and recounted holding his hand until she no longer could.

mello-ig-1

The "Move" hitmaker mourned the loss of her "brother" and two female companions who went by "TayyTayy" and @avi_gorgeous on Instagram as well.

mello-ig-2

Mello has not responded to TMZ's request for comment ... but she said her heart "broke into so many pieces" following the attack.

Her "HollyHood" EP dropped Thursday.

