Rob49 Explains 'WTHELLY' Origin and Wants LeBron to Join In

Rob49's New Orleans slang has spread to the entire country -- the platinum-selling rapper's "WTHELLY" catchphrase has completely engulfed social media!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Rob this week out in Burbank, CA and he tells us lingo was something he and his friends kicked out around -- and he decided to popularize the phrase over a banging beat!!!

It's carefree nonsense -- the type of stuff TikTok eats up. There's love and some hate but it's got everyone talking -- except for Rob's b-ball hero LeBron James!!!

LeBron James was asked about the viral LeBron songs on TikTok. He said they’ve been impossible to not see and that Bryce showed him yesterday that he got a good laugh out of: pic.twitter.com/8Oboj8g0lG — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 1, 2025 @jovanbuha

The King is tapped into the internet through his son Bryce these days, so it's only a matter of time before "WTHELLY" reaches his radar ... or its potential "WTF***Y" remix!!! 👀

Rob49 creating new lingo in the studio with DDG pic.twitter.com/LqtzGM7K3a — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 31, 2025 @2Cool2Blog