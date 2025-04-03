Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rob49 Explains 'WTHELLY' Origin and Wants LeBron to Join In

Rob49 Got Everyone Saying 'WTHELLY' Well, Almost Everyone ... WYA LeBron?!?

Rob49's New Orleans slang has spread to the entire country -- the platinum-selling rapper's "WTHELLY" catchphrase has completely engulfed social media!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Rob this week out in Burbank, CA and he tells us lingo was something he and his friends kicked out around -- and he decided to popularize the phrase over a banging beat!!!

It's carefree nonsense -- the type of stuff TikTok eats up. There's love and some hate but it's got everyone talking -- except for Rob's b-ball hero LeBron James!!!

The King is tapped into the internet through his son Bryce these days, so it's only a matter of time before "WTHELLY" reaches his radar ... or its potential "WTF***Y" remix!!! 👀

Rob49 tells us there's an upside to the streaming wave, like the one he just did with DDG and we can expect to see him on more.

