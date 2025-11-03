D'Angelo Funeral Attended by Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Lauryn Hill, More

D’Angelo was laid to rest over the weekend on November 1 ... and the late soul-singing legend's send-off was fit for the Grammy Awards!!!

According to the funeral service bulletin, Stevie Wonder -- in addition to D’Angelo’s former bands The Soultronics and The Vanguard -- all performed musical tributes inside Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Henrico, VA.

Bill McGee shared the program from D’Angelo’s funeral that took place earlier today in Henrico, VA



The veteran jazz musician and educator was a mentor of the late singer when he was young pic.twitter.com/lrRocrbJYp — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 2, 2025 @Phil_Lewis_

The Vanguard won a Best R&B Album Grammy alongside D'Angelo for their 2014 wonder "The Black Messiah" ... and The Soultronics were D'Angelo's earlier pro band -- spearheaded by both Questlove and James Poyser.

Lauryn Hill, DJ Premier, John Mayer, H.E.R., and many more were also in the building paying their respects ... Barack Obama sent a letter for the family to read during the service.

D'Angelo died on October 14 at the age of 51 after a pancreatic cancer battle ... his Spotify monthly streams have spiked over 152% since his death.