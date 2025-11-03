D'Angelo Funeral Attended by Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Lauryn Hill, More
D’Angelo was laid to rest over the weekend on November 1 ... and the late soul-singing legend's send-off was fit for the Grammy Awards!!!
According to the funeral service bulletin, Stevie Wonder -- in addition to D’Angelo’s former bands The Soultronics and The Vanguard -- all performed musical tributes inside Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Henrico, VA.
The Vanguard won a Best R&B Album Grammy alongside D'Angelo for their 2014 wonder "The Black Messiah" ... and The Soultronics were D'Angelo's earlier pro band -- spearheaded by both Questlove and James Poyser.
Lauryn Hill, DJ Premier, John Mayer, H.E.R., and many more were also in the building paying their respects ... Barack Obama sent a letter for the family to read during the service.
D'Angelo died on October 14 at the age of 51 after a pancreatic cancer battle ... his Spotify monthly streams have spiked over 152% since his death.
Don't call it a goodbye ... the family is still planning a public tribute come 2026!!!