D'Angelo & Questlove Bonded Over Bad Michael Jackson Music, Drummer Reveals

D'Angelo remained relatively out of the spotlight throughout his 51 years of life ... and The Roots' Questlove, who was an integral part of constructing the late soul singer's catalog, is giving insight on how much of a music purist he really was!!!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Questlove lamented over the premonition he felt on Oct. 14 -- the day D'Angelo died -- having spent considerable time with him at the New York-area cancer center he was being treated at weeks before his death.

Questlove labeled D'Angelo one of the "last pure artists in Black music" and recalled the making of their 2000 mega-classic, "Voodoo," which he reveals took 4 years to make.

During the 8th month of producing "Voodoo," Questlove says he and D'Angelo broke for dinner in the studio and decided to give Michael Jackson's new remix album at the time, "Blood on the Dance Floor," an honest spin.

The time was May 1997, and MJ was still looking to make a comeback after enduring all the sexual abuse allegations, but Questlove says he and D'Angelo stopped dead at the 2nd track, "Morphine," and burst out laughing. 🤣

It wasn't just a chuckle ... Questlove compared it to the infamous meme of the two Black guys cracking up at the table and swears he sent a studio assistant to fetch him an Advil to cure the laugh-ache after they listened to MJ crash and burn 6x in a row!!!

Clowning the King of Pop takes a serious pair of cojones, but the slow-cook in the studio proved to be worth the wait.