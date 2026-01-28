'My 600-lb Life' Star Charity Pierce Dead at 50

Charity Pierce -- best known for her appearance on TLC's "My 600-lb Life" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

A family source tells TMZ ... Charity died Tuesday at 1:20 AM, surrounded by her loved ones. Our source says Charity had been in hospice care for a month or two due to ongoing medical conditions -- including lymphedema and fluid buildup in her lungs -- adding the fluid in her lungs may have contributed to her death.

The reality TV star's death was also confirmed by her daughter, Charly Jo, who shared an emotional post on Facebook announcing her mother's death. In the message, Charly said she was by Charity's side when she took her last breath ... and that Charity is now "finally at peace."

"I wasn't going to post about this," Charly wrote, explaining an influx of calls and texts prompted her to share the heartbreaking news publicly. She wrote Charity is reunited with deceased family members and closed the post saying how grateful she was to be by her mom's side before taking her last breath.

Charity rose to national attention in Season 3 of "My 600-lb Life," where viewers watched her battle severe obesity, health complications, and emotional trauma. At her heaviest, Charity weighed nearly 800 pounds, before she sought professional help.

Her journey was one of the show's most memorable ... marked by significant weight loss, skin removal surgeries, and setbacks tied to infections and personal struggles. Charity later returned for "My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?", documenting ongoing health challenges and her efforts to rebuild relationships with her family -- including Charly.

In recent years, Charity faced additional medical issues, including a kidney cancer diagnosis that required surgery.

No official cause of death has been released.

Charity was 50.