Celebrity Hairstylist Kim Vo Dead at 55

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo -- a go-to colorist for Hollywood’s biggest stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Britney Spears, Goldie Hawn, Uma Thurman, and Pamela Anderson -- has died after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

Kim's husband, Adeel Khan, confirmed the news on Instagram Saturday, describing an intimate and painful goodbye ... writing that his beloved husband, best friend, and partner in life and business had "taken his final breath."

Adeel revealed Kim was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, saying he "fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations" under the care of Dr. Lawrence Piro and his team at Angeles Clinic and Cedars-Sinai but ultimately, "God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home."

Tributes poured in from Hollywood, with Tori Spelling leading the charge. The actress commented on Adeel's post, writing ... "I'm so sorry, he was such an amazing human. Filled with such light and love."

In the caption, Adeel also shared Kim’s final wish asking fans to donate to the Kim Vō Foundation in lieu of flowers, supporting hair, beauty, and fashion creatives affected by cancer.

Beyond his A-list clientele, fans also knew Kim from TV -- judging Bravo's "Shear Genius," working behind the scenes on "Extreme Makeover," and most recently starring on Paramount+'s "Blowing LA."