Guess Who This Lil' Swimmer Turned Into!

Before this cool kiddo in his swim cap and goggles was acting and singing, he was just taking a timeout from his backstroke, and started taking his career seriously when he was just a teen ...

In the early-mid 2000s, he starred in several West End productions like "Rent," "Miss Saigon" and "Taboo." He landed his first movie role playing a Greek god. He's worked with big movie stars like Jason Statham and Paddy Considine. From the movie screen to the television, you may have watched him on Hulu.