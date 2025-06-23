Guess Who This Lil' Swimmer Turned Into!
Before this cool kiddo in his swim cap and goggles was acting and singing, he was just taking a timeout from his backstroke, and started taking his career seriously when he was just a teen ...
In the early-mid 2000s, he starred in several West End productions like "Rent," "Miss Saigon" and "Taboo." He landed his first movie role playing a Greek god. He's worked with big movie stars like Jason Statham and Paddy Considine. From the movie screen to the television, you may have watched him on Hulu.
He's no stranger to sharing a thirst trap pic!