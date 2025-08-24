A-List Celebrity Scramble ... Guess The Singer!

Concealed in this altered photo is someone you hear on the radio, but before she hits the stage again and drops it low, put your celeb knowledge to the test, and see if you can score the unknown celeb!

She's been on tour for -- what feels like -- forever, but since she's all about Future Nostalgia, ya might as well tell her, "don't start stop now!" The star has a set of pipes, however, don't knock out her flexibility skills 'cuz she's one bendy babe!