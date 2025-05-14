The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega Totally Vibing at 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Premiere Party

Play video content TMZ.com

The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega were the life of the party after the premiere of their new film, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," -- and TMZ captured all of the fun at the wild celebration on video!

Check out our footage from the huge shindig at Boom in the Standard Hotel in NYC’s Meatpacking District Tuesday night -- the co-stars were totally vibing as the Weeknd took over the DJ booth.

The energy was high and the music blasting ... and The Weeknd made sure to make Jenna feel special as he hyped her up to the crowd. The pair seemed comfortable with each other ... hugging several times and getting up close and personal, and they exchanged words.

But ... they weren't alone. It appears the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker invited a special someone to the celebration -- his girlfriend of several years, Simi Khadra! She was ever so supportive as she held her boo's hand over his shoulder while he did his thing providing entertainment for the lively crowd.

The couple -- who were first linked in 2022 -- were seen ending the night together hand-in-hand, so it appears The Weeknd's friendly demeanor with Jenna was purely that.

Before he wrapped his DJ duties, the Grammy winner made sure the whole crowd was taken care of ... generously ordering shots for every single person in the room.

You can see in our footage -- he even cut the music to make sure his instructions were clear: a shot for everyone. Lucky crowd ... it's not every day you get a drink on the house from one of the world's biggest artists!

The stellar event kicked off right after the official debut of "Hurry Up Tomorrow" ... which took place at the Lincoln Square AMC.

It's a busy time for The Weeknd -- the film premieres a week after he kicked off his "After Hours Til Dawn" 2025 Stadium Tour ... which comes a few months after he released the film's companion album.