Person Of Interest Arrested In Shooting Of NY Jets Player Kris Boyd

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd ... a person of interest was taken into custody in Buffalo on Monday, TMZ Sports confirmed.

Law enforcement sources say a 20-year-old man was arrested in Western New York just hours ago ... and is currently on his way back to the Big Apple to face charges in the case.

NYPD and U.S. Marshals were both part of the apprehension.

Boyd was shot outside NYC hotspot Sei Less -- an Asian fusion restaurant a few blocks away from Times Square -- around 2 AM on November 16.

The 29-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, leaving him fighting for his life in critical condition. A few days later, KB took to his Instagram to share an update with his followers, saying he was starting to breathe on his own.

"I'm sorry, I have no words at the moment.. Just grateful! I'm coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!"

Cops later shared a photo of a man they were looking for (it's unclear if this is the individual who was arrested) in connection with the shooting.

A few days ago, Boyd made his return to the Jets' facility in New Jersey ... and his teammates were pumped to have him back.

"It's not something that we at all thought or knew was going to happen today, so it was a good surprise to see him with such high hopes and positive energy," Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert said.

"It was cool, a good moment for us to get back around him and for him to be around us."