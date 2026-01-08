Shedeur Sanders Burglary Suspects Identified, Three Arrested, One Remains At Large

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the break-in at Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home in November ... and a fourth individual remains on the run.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday publicly identified the suspects -- all of whom are Atlanta, Georgia, residents -- from the Nov. 16 burglary, which they said could be connected to other cases involving other professional athletes ... but did not elaborate on how exactly.

Officials estimate $200,000 worth of property was stolen from the residence, including totes, luxury bags and a ring -- none of the items have been recovered.

The driver, Jarvet Myrick, was arrested on Nov. 26, while Deandrez Jackson was arrested on Dec. 16 and Maurice Exavier Taylor on Dec. 29 -- Carlos DeAnthony Morris, the fourth suspect, has a warrant out for his arrest.

They were arrested in Georgia and have not been extradited to Ohio.

Officials say the masked suspects used a stolen rental car from Enterprise to commit the crime while Sanders was making his regular-season NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Security cameras show they entered the residence around 6:45 PM and left about 12 minutes later after ransacking Sanders' bedroom. Law enforcement tracked the car to a local Red Roof Inn, where they stayed the night before the break-in.

Burglaries at athletes' homes during games have become quite the issue lately ... with superstars like Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and more being targeted.