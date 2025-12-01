Dillon Gabriel's Fiancée Seemingly Shades Browns After Loss, Tries To Explain

Fans are big mad at Browns QB Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell, after she appeared to take a shot at the team after Sunday's game ... but the WAG isn't just takin' the hate.

"Browns lost what's new 😂," Caswell captioned a TikTok video after Cleveland's 26-8 loss to San Francisco, a game started by Sheduer Sanders, and not her future hubby, which fans were quick to point out.

"I don't remember these captions when ya man was qb1 😒," someone commented.

"Love you and your content but very disappointed in this caption😟 need to support this team weather he is in or not," another wrote.

Zo tried her best to stem the criticism, commenting on her own video ... though it doesn't look like it's workin'.

"For everyone complaining about the caption, I obviously am cheering for the Browns... it's clearly a joke. If we don't laugh, we cry"

With the loss -- Sanders first as a starter -- the Browns fell to 3-9 on the season.

After the game, Caswell likely didn't hear what she was hoping from head coach Kevin Stefanski, who announced Shedeur would start next week's game against the Titans, meaning her man, Gabiel, will once again serve as backup quarterback.

Shedeur and Dillon's relationship -- which hasn't seemed the best at times -- has been the focus of much attention going back to April's NFL Draft, when both players were selected just two rounds apart.