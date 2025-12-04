Shedeur Sanders Among Google's Top Trending People In 2025

What do Shedeur Sanders, the Pope and Bonnie Blue have in common?? The internet couldn't get enough of them this year ... with the Cleveland Browns quarterback making the list of trending people in 2025!!

Google dropped its recap for the past year ... and not only was Sanders the top jock in the U.S. over names like Terence Crawford, Cooper Flagg, Cam Skattebo and Micah Parsons -- but he also ranked sixth overall for notable figures, regardless of claim to fame.

The top trending folks of 2025 go as follows -- Zohran Mamdani, Tyler Robinson, D4vd, Erika Kirk, Pope Leo XIV ... and then Sanders.

The rookie beat out Bonnie Blue, Karoline Leavitt, Andy Byron and Jimmy Kimmel, who rounded out the top 10.

But it wasn't just interest stateside -- the search engine says Sanders was No. 6 for people worldwide as well.

It's an impressive accomplishment for the 23-year-old ... but is it really all that surprising?? The world has been locked in on his every move -- especially his 2025 NFL Draft experience, when he fell all the way to the fifth round.

There was a resurgence as he rode the bench throughout the regular season ... and we're sure it picked up when he finally got his chance against the Baltimore Ravens when Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury.

No matter what he does, people will talk ... to the point where he's up there with the freakin' Pope.