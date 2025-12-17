Shedeur Sanders Can Prove He's Franchise QB W/ Strong Finish, Joe Thomas Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Browns legend Joe Thomas has high hopes for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland ... telling TMZ Sports if the rookie puts together three good performances to end the season, the Orange and Brown just might have their next franchise quarterback on their hands.

We caught up with the Hall of Famer this week ... and with Cleveland currently sitting at 3-11, there weren't too many positives to discuss about his former team's 2025 campaign.

Of course, the Browns' crowded QB room has been a hot topic throughout the season ... and with Joe Flacco out of the picture, Thomas said Dillon Gabriel proved he's not franchise QB material in his six games as a starter.

So, what about Shedeur?? Thomas admitted he needs to see more ... but there's a chance the team is building around the fifth-round pick when the draft rolls around in April.

41-year-old Thomas said Shedeur needs to keep improving each game ... but applauded the highs he's displayed over the past few weeks -- while also acknowledging the lows.

So, if it were up to Joe ... he says the Browns should use their two first-round picks on an offensive tackle and a wide receiver ... and see what Shedeur can do while he's on a cheap contract.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Thomas also weighed in on Myles Garrett's historic season ... one of the few highlights of an otherwise disappointing run for his squad through 14 games.

There's more -- Thomas recently linked up with Mattel for the UNO Elite Championship tournament. For those who don't know, UNO Elite is like the classic game ... but with NFL player cards and football elements added in.