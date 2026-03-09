Pro Football Player Jordan Jones Shot & Killed After Breaking Up Bar Fight

... Tried to Break Up Fight

Indoor football player and college standout Jordan Jones tragically lost his life over the weekend ... after he was shot outside of a bar while trying to break up a fight. He was only 28.

The Acworth Police Department said officers were dispatched to Saddle Bar for a shooting around 2:42 AM on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered aid.

He later succumbed to his injuries at Kennestone Hospital.

APD's investigation revealed the victim was Jones, who was working as a security guard at the bar.

Law enforcement said Jones broke up a fight involving Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, who then retrieved a firearm and shot him.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time," APD said.

Parsons, 25, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The Indoor Football League mourns the tragic passing of former All-IFL linebacker Jordan Jones. A talented player and respected competitor, Jordan left a lasting mark on the league and those who had the privilege of knowing him.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,… pic.twitter.com/SeXPacO6yZ @IndoorFL

Jones' football journey began at Mountain View High School and the University of West Alabama, where he recorded 211 total tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception.

He later competed in the Indoor Football League with the Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers. Jones was set to play this season with the pro Arena Football One League's Michigan Arsenal.

"A talented player and respected competitor, Jordan left a lasting mark on the league and those who had the privilege of knowing him," the IFL said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates."