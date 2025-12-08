Utah Tech Player Suspended For Punching Opponent After Getting Dunked On

Utah Tech guard Chance Trujillo's retaliatory punch after getting dunked on in a game last week earned him a one-game suspension, the school told TMZ Sports.

The altercation happened on December 3 ... when the UT Trailblazers played against the Santa Clara Broncos at the Leavey Center. SC's Allen Graves went up for a slam late in the game ... and Trujillo tried to block it, but failed.

Graves posterized Trujillo and bumped into him while he celebrated ... which led to the violent scene on the court.

That outburst has now cost him some playing time.

"Per NCAA rules, any player who throws a punch or is involved in a fight receives an automatic ejection and a one-game suspension, so he will be out on Saturday night against Justice University," a member of the Utah Tech athletics department says.

"He will return on Saturday, Dec. 20, at Weber State."