Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Set To Be Released From Prison On New Years Eve

Famed skateboarder Terry Kennedy -- who's behind bars, serving a 5-year prison sentence for an assault that resulted in the death of fellow skater Josiah Kassahun -- is scheduled to be released at the end of the month, TMZ Sports has learned.

The Illinois Department of Corrections tells us that Kennedy, who is 40 years old, "was eligible for and received sentence credit" ... meaning his release date was pushed up, and he'll walk out of the slammer on December 31, 2025, just in time for New Year's Eve.

We're told TK will remain on supervised release until June 30, 2026, at which point he is scheduled to be fully discharged.

We broke the story several years back ... Kennedy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder over the death of his friend, 23-year-old Kassahun, after an incident at the Comfort Suites Motel in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, on July 27, 2021.

At the time, prosecutors told us Kennedy, his ex-girlfriend, and Kassahun were leaving the motel and walking to his car when Terry suddenly became enraged. Kassahun allegedly tried to calm Kennedy down, but was punched in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

The medical examiner's office determined Kassahun died from multiple internal injuries that he sustained during the incident.

In 2022, Kennedy was acquitted of the murder charge, though he was convicted on two counts of aggravated battery, and was ultimately sentenced to two five-year sentences "to be served consecutively at 50 percent."

If you're a fan of street skating, you're likely familiar with Kennedy, a Long Beach legend ... who competed in several different events, including the X Games and Maloof Money Cup.

He also appeared in multiple TV shows, films, and skateboarding video games.