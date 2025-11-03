Massive Fight Breaks Out at Bass Pro Shops in Texas, on Video

Whoever said fishing is relaxing hasn't been to the new Bass Pro Shops in Odessa, Texas ... where a huge brawl broke out to christen the opening ... all caught on video.

The Odessa Police Department tells TMZ ... they responded to the disturbance Saturday at approximately 2:52 PM. Cops said two men started arguing while waiting in line for the restroom. The incident then turned physical.

It's unclear what exactly started the argument ... but in the video, you can see 4 men paired off in separate tussles, and then more guys start running in.

Who the heck fights at a Bass Pro Shop?



Come on Odessa 🫣 pic.twitter.com/yNM63QQ390 — Facts About Texas (@FactsAboutTexas) November 2, 2025 @FactsAboutTexas

Instead of breaking them apart, the new recruits start throwing 'bows of their own -- showing a little "Southern Hospitality" -- right in the middle of the crowded store.

A woman can be heard screaming, "These grown-ass men act like idiots! ... And you wonder why our schools are falling apart!" The school district that serves Odessa reportedly received a "D" rating from the Texas Education Agency for the last school year.

This all comes just 4 days after the city announced the store's grand opening in a statement ... "An exciting day in Odessa! Bass Pro Shops officially opened its doors with a Grand Opening and Evening for Conservation celebration."

The statement continued ... "With new jobs, new energy, and new visitors coming to town, Odessa’s latest addition marks another step forward in the city’s growth and another reason to celebrate the great outdoors, West Texas style."