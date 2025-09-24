Megatron Encourages Guests to Fight at Universal Studios, on Camera

The 'Transformers' movie villain Megatron was caught on camera at Universal Studios Hollywood this week urging a fight between parkgoers, shouting “Fight! Fight! Fight!” ... instead of breaking up the brawl.

Viral video shows the popular theme park character engaged in total bad guy behavior, encouraging people in a crowd who seemed ready to get into a physical altercation ... as he stands by in his designated meet-and-greet spot, cackling with evil laughter.

This isn't the first time the actor voicing the popular vehicular villain has turned on his human fans ... the character is known for picking on the park's guests when they pose next to the robo for photos.