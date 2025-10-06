A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Camp Involved In Wild Brawl Inside Japanese Club

Play video content TMZ.com

A Boogie Wit Tha Hoodie and his camp engaged in a massive brawl over the weekend, and by the looks of it, the establishment was left with the biggest black eye!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a video of the chaotic aftermath of the trashed Tokyo club, which was supposed to be a night of bottle-popping and twerking for the Magic City Takeover at Zouk Japan on Friday, October 3.

Our source inside the club tells us there was confusion on who A Boogie's crew was tussling with and which camp had been involved.

A Boogie, on the other hand, was in the building, and you can see him standing on a platform in bright yellow Air Jordan 5 sneakers, combing through the rumble looking for something to throw.

There was plenty of money on the floor, but all the dancers got clear out of Dodge to get it!!!

At another point, you can hear another person urging someone else to “put the bottle down.”

We're told it's unclear what started the fight, but eyewitnesses agreed that A Boogie’s team was the most aggressive. After a couple of days, it doesn’t appear any arrests were made.

A Boogie were in Tokyo for the Force Festival, in which Future was a headliner alongside Central Cee, Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red, Latto and Polo G.