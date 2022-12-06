A Boogie Reveals PnB Rock Album Feature, Celebrates Bday with Ella Bands
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie I Made Adjustments ... Now PnB Rock's on My Deluxe Album!!!
12/6/2022 2:31 PM PT
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie turned 27 today and will have even more celebrating to do when "Me Vs. Myself" -- his first album in nearly 3 years -- is unleashed on the world.
Unfortunately, A Boogie had to complete the project without his longtime collaborator and ex-Atlantic Records labelmate PnB Rock, who was murdered in September.
A Boogie and PnB have several songs together, including a joint on A Boogie's last album, and the Bronx rapper figured out a way to honor his late friend ... with a feature on the "Me Vs. Myself" deluxe version down the line.
Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Shooting at Roscoe's
He tells Apple Music ... "When it comes to PnB Rock too, that was a big one right there, that was the end of my album."
He added, "I didn't expect that right there. I had to put him on the album at the same time as not making it. I don't like to do that when it comes to people passing away, putting [out] their music. It feels like a weird tension towards that ... I separated his song from my album and I'm dropping it solo as a deluxe."
On a lighter note, A Boogie celebrated his birthday in NYC last night with his longtime on-and-off-again girlfriend Ella Bands ... and like Lil Baby, will be partying for the occasion all week.