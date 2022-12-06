A Boogie Reveals PnB Rock Album Feature, Celebrates Bday with Ella Bands

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie turned 27 today and will have even more celebrating to do when "Me Vs. Myself" -- his first album in nearly 3 years -- is unleashed on the world.

Unfortunately, A Boogie had to complete the project without his longtime collaborator and ex-Atlantic Records labelmate PnB Rock, who was murdered in September.

A Boogie and PnB have several songs together, including a joint on A Boogie's last album, and the Bronx rapper figured out a way to honor his late friend ... with a feature on the "Me Vs. Myself" deluxe version down the line.

He tells Apple Music ... "When it comes to PnB Rock too, that was a big one right there, that was the end of my album."

He added, "I didn't expect that right there. I had to put him on the album at the same time as not making it. I don't like to do that when it comes to people passing away, putting [out] their music. It feels like a weird tension towards that ... I separated his song from my album and I'm dropping it solo as a deluxe."

