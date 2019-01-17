A Boogie wit da Hoodie Streaming > Sales Albums are a Dead Duck

A Boogie wit da Hoodie Says He's On a Shopping Rampage Despite Low Sales

EXCLUSIVE

A Boogie wit da Hoodie's on a victory lap -- celebrating his #1 album by buying houses and trucks for his family and pounds of jewelry for himself -- and he says any artist who's relying on selling albums anymore is just plain stupid.

The rapper's riding high right now atop the Billboard charts -- despite selling just 823 physical records -- and when we got him leaving Rockefeller Center in NYC Wednesday night ... he makes it pretty clear the low sales are now totally irrelevant.

A Boogie tells us streaming's the new king of the music biz, and with his new album, "Hoodie SZN," getting 83 MILLION streams last week ... he's got the crown.

There's more, though ... the hip-hop artist -- whose real name is Artist, btw -- says he's got new music coming out with Tekashi 6ix9ine soon, along with a music vid for his track "Swervin'" featuring 69.

That's sure to bring in a lot more streams ... and a lot more bling.

"F**k sales," indeed.