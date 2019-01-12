Tekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Says Rapper's Made Zero Contact with Family

Tekashi 6ix9ine Makes Zero Effort to Contact Family ... Says His Baby Mama

Tekashi69 ﻿is ghosting his kid since getting locked up -- making no attempt to reach out to her, according to the child's mother.

We got Sara Molina, 6ix9ine's baby mama, out in NYC and she says it's been radio silence since the feds took the rapper into custody, and he was indicted on racketeering charges. As we first reported, his 3-year-old daughter, Saraiyah, didn't get any Christmas presents from dear ol' dad.

That might be understandable -- since he's behind bars -- but Tekashi's GF, Jade, got to unwrap a G-Wagon. She also got a Rolex for her 22nd birthday. Sooo ... not a great look for him with the fam.

The fact he was all cozied up with Jade during a recent visit ... has also gotta sting for Sara.

You'll recall, just last October Tekashi seemed to be embracing his role as Saraiyah's papa. A lot's changed since then -- but still, Sara stopped short of trashing her baby daddy.

In fact, she has some advice for him on how best to use his time in lockup. Hint: It doesn't involve handsy photo ops with Jade.