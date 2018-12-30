Tekashi 6ix9ine Bad Santa ... Skipped Out on Daughter's Xmas Gifts

Tekashi 6ix9ine Didn't Get His Daughter Any Christmas Presents

EXCLUSIVE

If Tekashi 6ix9ine made a Christmas list this year, he must have forgotten to check it twice ... because his daughter got jack squat from her dad.

Sources close to the rapper's family tell TMZ ... his baby mama, Sara, and their 3-year-old girl, Saraiyah, have not heard a peep from him since he's been locked up on federal racketeering charges, and that includes Christmas Day.

We're told while 69 managed to gift his girlfriend Jade a brand new G-Wagon while he's behind bars -- which she proudly flaunted on Instagram -- but he didn't deliver anything to Saraiyah for the holidays.

Our sources say 6ix9ine hasn't exactly been a present father to Saraiyah, despite the image he's tried to project online ... so the absence of gifts isn't a big surprise.

It's interesting ... 69 was present for his girl's 3rd birthday party in October -- just hours after he dodged jail time in his child sex case -- and looked happy to be hanging with his family.

There's a bright side, though -- we're told despite Saraiyah being forgotten by her father, she got a lot of nice Xmas presents from the rest of her family ... and has plenty of love and support.

Our sources say Sara's trying to get her daughter into child modeling too ... no word if Tekashi's on board to help.