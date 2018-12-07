Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Gets '69' Tattoo & Rainbow Hair, Meek Mill Cracks Joke

Tekashi69's Girlfriend Check Out My New Look Gets '69' Tat And Rainbow Hair

Tekashi69's girlfriend is fully supporting her man with some fresh ink and a new hairstyle.

Jade proudly showed off her new "69" tattoo and rainbow hair Friday on her Insta ... and Meek Mill quickly hopped in the comments and joked with her about clout chasing.

Our industry sources say Meek and Tekashi don't have beef ... and Meek was 100 percent joking when he commented, "Oh you clout chasing chasing? Y'all girls be crazy."

Seems Jade is still riding with 6ix9ine despite the fact he remains in custody while facing life in prison in his federal racketeering case.

Of course, it could have something to do with her pricey new watch. We broke the story ... Tekashi lavished her with a custom Rolex for her 22nd birthday.

No word on if Tekashi is getting a matching Chanel tattoo.