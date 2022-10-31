A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Pushes Back Album to Avoid Sales Showdown with Drake

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie isn't taking any chances his new album will be overlooked due to Drake and 21 Savage's upcoming joint project ... so he's delaying things once again.

A Boogie revealed the new drop for his "Me vs. Myself" album will be in December. TMZ Hip Hop got more specifics ... the exact date will be Dec. 9, in case you're marking it on your calendar.

Unlike most artists who typically blame sample clearances or technical issues for pausing a project, A Boogie openly admits he's ducking a Billboard chart showdown with Drake ... who earned his eleventh No. 1 album over the summer with his dance-infused "Honestly, Nevermind."

A Boogie had just begun to preview his album last week, dropping the single for "Take Shots" which features Tory Lanez.

Drake and 21 actually started a domino effect of album delays after they shuffled their "Her Loss" album from its original date of October 28. Drizzy blamed it on his go-to producer Noah "40" Shebib contracting COVID-19.

The switched-up release enabled Drake and 21 to avoid sharing a headline with Rihanna's new 'BP' soundtrack record, as well as Taylor Swift's current record-breaking storm over the music industry.