Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!

Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!

Of course, some people in attendance weren't really in dire need of freebies -- DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Chaney Jones were just a few of the celebs partying with Champagne Papi. "Love Island" stars Emily Salch and Genevieve Shawcross were hangin' too.

Drake ripped a page outta Usher's big money playbook for his big night -- Drake bucks, featuring his face on $500 bills -- were circulating around the venue throughout the night.

The place even changed its name to Sexy Gyal for the night, just for Drake.