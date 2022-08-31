Drake, J. Cole and Kevin Durant Party In Turks & Caicos

Play video content Instagram / @popcaanmusic

Drake, J. Cole, Kevin Durant and Popcaan certainly know how to have a good time, especially when on the water in a tropical destination.

The superstar friend group was recently in Turks & Caicos, whipping around on jet skis in the crystal clear water.

Popcaan appears to be a new addition to the crew, but the Jamaican artist’s next album #GIHE (Great Is He) is set to come out on Drake’s OVO Sound label and he got really acquainted with the bros ... feasting on giant lobsters in between spa pampering and nighttime partying.

Popcaan began bread-crumbing his latest adventures with Drake & Co. last week when he posted up next to Drake and his private jet on the runway.

The vacation looked fruitful ... Cole is preparing to put on his CEO hat to oversee Ari Lennox’s next album, and KD looked comfortable soaking up the sun as he heads back to Brooklyn next season after all trade talks fell through.