Kevin Durant Will Not Be Traded From Nets, Moving 'Forward With Our Partnership'

So much for a blockbuster deal involving Kevin Durant this offseason -- the Brooklyn Nets just announced both sides have agreed to "move forward with our partnership" and NOT fulfill the superstar's trade request.

Durant initially requested the change of scenery back in June ... and previously gave the Nets an ultimatum -- either trade him or get rid of head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

After meeting with Nets brass on Monday, it sounds like KD is satisfied with what he heard and is ready to give it another shot.

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday," Marks said.

"We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

Durant is in the middle of a 4-year, $194 million extension to stay with the Nets in 2021 ... but reports claimed the 2-time champ was unhappy with the direction the squad was going.