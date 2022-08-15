Kevin Durant Denies Retirement Rumor, 'S*** Is Comical'

Kevin Durant says he's not hanging up the sneakers yet -- even if he's stuck on the Brooklyn Nets this season -- saying the rumor surrounding his trade request is simply untrue.

There was an eye-opening report about KD's future in BK this week ... which stated the superstar would consider retiring if his trade demands were not met before the season.

While there have been a lot of reports citing unnamed sources about the impending breakup, Durant couldn't let this one fly.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon," KD said on Monday. "S*** is comical at this point."

The initial report claimed the info came from "one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly" ... but KD is calling cap.

It's interesting -- there was a report last week that claimed KD will make the Nets choose between him and Steve Nash/GM Sean Marks ... but the champ didn't come out and say anything about that.