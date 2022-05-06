Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on Romantic Getaway in Turks & Caicos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have left all the drama behind ... as they got super touchy-feely on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Play video content

Kylie and Travis took their kids, Stormi and their little boy along ... sorry, we still don't know his name. As we reported, he was named Wolf at birth, but apparently, his parents didn't think the name fit, so they presumably found a new one, but haven't shared it.

Kylie's on the beach in a flowing white dress while Travis is walking shirtless.

It's interesting ... these are the latest pics showing the gradual emergence of Travis Scott after the Astroworld tragedy. He's performed some -- mostly to small groups, but will be performing at various festivals this summer.

Speaking of ... Travis is set to perform Saturday in Miami ... at E11EVEN during the Formula 1 Grand Prix.