Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Son Wolf Has Dad's First Name as Middle Name

2/22/2022 1:00 AM PT
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a knack for giving their kids unique first names, but turns out middle names are also important to them ... especially to Travis.

Wolf Webster's birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, is pretty standard. But notice Wolf's middle name -- Jacques. It's actually Travis' birth name -- Jacques Webster.

Baby Wolf was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the same OBGYN who helped to welcome big sister Stormi and cousin True into the world.

It's interesting ... according to Stormi's birth cert, she doesn't have a middle name, so K&T switched things up the second time around.

As we reported, Wolf was born Feb 2 -- we still haven't seen a photo of the latest addition to the Kardashian/Jenner fam, although they did treat us to a pic of his hand. His birth marks Kris Jenner's 11th grandkid.

Guess only time will tell if Wolf honors his dad by following in his creative footsteps.

