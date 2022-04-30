Kylie Jenner Reveals She 'Gained 60 Pounds' During Post-Pregnancy Struggles

Kylie Jenner has been something of an open book about her post-pregnancy the second time around, revealing her mental struggles and now her weight.

Kylie says she gained 60 lbs during her recent pregnancy and is not going crazy to lose the weight. She says she's taking her time and has already dropped 40 lbs.

As for how she's doing it ... walking and pilates seem to be doing the trick.

Kylie posted, "Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy." She's essentially saying that's what she gained the first time around with Stormi, but in 2018 she had posted she gained 40 lbs, so the "again" comment is a bit confusing.

Kylie has said she struggled hard with postpartum since the February birth, both mentally and physically ... "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard, This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

She went on ... "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually ... it's just crazy. I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

She's now back on the treadmill and seems at least on the surface to be in a better headspace, but she's making it clear ... it's been tough.