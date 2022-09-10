Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake Hosts Nike Maxim Awards and Delivers Super-Funny Monologue

9/10/2022 6:59 AM PT
TAKIN' SHOTS

Parties coast-to-coast Friday night, with Drake hosting the Nike Maxim Awards in Beaverton, Oregon ... AKA Niketown.

The Nike Maxim Awards Show
Getty

Here's what stands out ... Drake did stand-up, and he was pretty funny. Among the yuks ... "Nike is 50. Nike's so old, it's wearing New Balance!" Respectable, for sure.

Drake took aim at Kanye, Tyga, Adidas and Reebok. He tipped his hat to the Nike stable of stars, including LeBron, Serena, Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Virgil Abloh and Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the event, stars like Travis Scott, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ronaldinho, Sheryl Swoopes, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were there for all of Drizzy's jokes.

drake's new hair
@hotnewhiphop/Instagram

While most folks wear Nike on their feet, Drake decided to go north and wear it on his head!

