Drake Hosts Nike Maxim Awards and Delivers Super-Funny Monologue

Play video content

Parties coast-to-coast Friday night, with Drake hosting the Nike Maxim Awards in Beaverton, Oregon ... AKA Niketown.

Here's what stands out ... Drake did stand-up, and he was pretty funny. Among the yuks ... "Nike is 50. Nike's so old, it's wearing New Balance!" Respectable, for sure.

Drake on Nike turning 50 this year: “Nike is so old it’s wearing New Balance.”



Video from harvestlouis on Instagram, taken at the Maxim Awards at Nike HQ in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/qxicIsF4p6 — brendandunne (@brendandunne) September 9, 2022 @brendandunne

At the event, stars like Travis Scott, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ronaldinho, Sheryl Swoopes, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were there for all of Drizzy's jokes.