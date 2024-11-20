A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Sei Less Host Thanksgiving for Kids With Incarcerated Parents
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie T'Giving 🍗 On Me & Sei Less Host 50 Teens Impacted By Prison System
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and NYC restaurant Sei Less gave 50 teens a Thanksgiving dinner to remember on Tuesday afternoon, when he surprised them with a feast from their favorite rapper!!!
TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of A Boogie spreading holiday cheer to students from Children of Promise, a social support organization focused on uplifting youth whose parents are impacted by the criminal justice system.
Sei Less co-owner Dara Mirjahangiry was also on deck joining A Boogie for the festivities.
The teens rapped along with A Boogie's lyrics, and got to engage in conversation with him as we're told he offered them words of wisdom from his own experiences as a Highbridge youth from the Bronx ... and they all posed for photos for their social media.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Children of Promise data finds nearly 3 million children in the U.S. have a parent who is incarcerated ... it's an uphill battle to save the future.