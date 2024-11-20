A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Sei Less Host Thanksgiving for Kids With Incarcerated Parents

Play video content TMZ.com

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and NYC restaurant Sei Less gave 50 teens a Thanksgiving dinner to remember on Tuesday afternoon, when he surprised them with a feast from their favorite rapper!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of A Boogie spreading holiday cheer to students from Children of Promise, a social support organization focused on uplifting youth whose parents are impacted by the criminal justice system.

Sei Less co-owner Dara Mirjahangiry was also on deck joining A Boogie for the festivities.

The teens rapped along with A Boogie's lyrics, and got to engage in conversation with him as we're told he offered them words of wisdom from his own experiences as a Highbridge youth from the Bronx ... and they all posed for photos for their social media.

