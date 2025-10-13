Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lions Coach Dan Campbell Rips Brian Branch For Igniting Postgame Brawl Vs. Chiefs

Lions' Dan Campbell Rips Brian Branch For Fighting ... 'What He Did Is Inexcusable'

By TMZ Staff
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell took Brian Branch to task on Sunday night ... ripping his star player for igniting a brawl following Detroit's loss to the Chiefs.

The wild incident occurred just seconds after the Lions fell to Kansas City, 30-17, on Sunday night ... when Branch hit JuJu Smith-Schuster in the mouth for the way he blocked him earlier in the game.

The smack started a melee -- with multiple players from both sides jumping in to try to break things up.

Once the dust cleared, Campbell met with reporters ... and slammed Branch for his behavior.

"I love Brian Branch," the head coach said. "But what he did is inexcusable. And it's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do. It's not what we're about."

Campbell then apologized to Andy Reid, Smith-Schuster, and the entire Chiefs organization.

Branch, meanwhile, also issued a mea culpa during his postgame talk with journalists ... explaining an uncalled block in the back late in the fourth quarter is what set him off. He called his actions "childish."

No word yet from the NFL on what the punishment will be for the star safety -- although it's safe to assume his wallet will be significantly lighter at some point this week.