Furious Dentist Attacks Patient with Barbell Over Braces Complaint, On Camera

Sink your teeth into this -- a dentist went full savage on a woman over her new ill-fitting braces ... and yup, cameras caught every bite of the drama!

Dr. Nguyen Thi Tuyet Chinh charged out of her Ho Chi Minh City clinic in Vietnam like a horror-movie villain earlier this month, brandishing a weightlifting barbell at a patient demanding a refund for a "botched" procedure.

It was pure chaos ... the doc threateningly aimed the gym equipment at Tien’s face, yanked her off the sofa, then chucked her iPhone on the floor and a mug at her face.

Screams echoed everywhere as bystanders tried to break up the scuffle, but the doctor stayed relentless ... fighting until the very end.

Tien ended up in a hospital with neck injuries and scratches on her arms and shoulders. She told police she paid the equivalent of $833 for braces back in '21, but started suffering severe pain after they were removed last month, and was later diagnosed with bone damage.

That's why she needed new braces ... leading to the altercation. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has shut down the clinic, and cops are now investigating the dental brawl.