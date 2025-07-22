Youth Baseball Players, Fans Brawl During Playoff Game, Cops Investigating

A youth baseball playoff game in Massachusetts came to an abrupt halt Monday night when a crazy brawl broke out between players and fans ... and police tell TMZ Sports they're now investigating the melee!

The chaotic scene played out in the fourth inning of the American Legion playoff game between Milford Post 59 and East Springfield at Fino Field in Milford, Mass. ... an incident which appeared to kick off after E.S. players and fans along the third base line began jawing back-and-forth.

Fight breaks out at Milford and East Springfield Legion state playoff game. Crazy @MetroWestSports https://t.co/UX7TYYnmTo pic.twitter.com/thgEGzsBH8 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 22, 2025 @GregABedard

The Milford Legion Baseball live stream captured the insane incident on video ... as words gave way to punches.

#19 was seen throwing (and seemingly landing) at least two big punches ... before the umpire pushed the kid out of the way.

Eventually, order was restored ... but the rest of the game was suspended.

The Milford Police Department tells us they were called to the baseball field around 9:05 PM, but the fight was broken up by the time they arrived.

While no arrests were made or injuries reported, police say it's an "ongoing investigation" as they work to "identify everyone involved."

Cops say they believe the heckling from the crowd ignited the altercation.

It's unclear if/when the game will be resumed.