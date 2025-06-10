Panthers, Oilers Players Brawl In Stanley Cup Final

Triple H couldn't script a better fight than the one that broke out during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday ... with Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers players duking it out right on the ice!!

The chaos took place midway through the final period ... when Oilers center Trent Frederic cross-checked Sam Bennett of the Panthers. All hell broke loose at that point ... with four other one-on-one fights unfolding from there.

The officials tried their damnedest to break up the scraps ... with some even finding themselves right in the middle of the action.

The main event of the card was certainly between the Oilers' Darnell Nurse and Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich ... who traded punches as the refs let them sort things out on their own.

A slew of 10-minute misconduct penalties were handed down as a result of the melee ... but if ya thought that would stop the violence, think again.

Once play resumed, so did the scraps ... and ultimately, the Panthers got a 5-on-3 power play when the Oilers' Jake Walman intervened in another brawl to help his teammate, John Klingberg, in a bout with the Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk.

Jake Walman just gave a couple rights to Matthew Tkachuk 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/gSv9SgT33Z — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 10, 2025 @GinoHard_

It was a physical night to say the least ... but only one team was able to have its hand raised at the end -- and Florida took the 6-1 win to take the lead through three games.