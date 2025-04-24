Jayden Daniels Cheers On Sam Hartman's Epic Beer Chug At Capitals Playoff Game

Play video content Instagram/@capitals

The Washington Commanders are getting a taste of playoff hockey in the nation's capital -- and beer -- 'cause backup quarterback Sam Hartman drained a cold one in the middle of the Capitals' matchup against the Montreal Canadians ... while Jayden Daniels played cheerleader!!

Washington's quarterback room of Daniels, Hartman and Marcus Mariota -- as well as some members of the offensive line -- were on glass to watch Washington take a 2-0 lead in the series on Wednesday ... and while there was plenty of action on the ice, they also provided some entertainment.

The group was a hit among the fans ... especially after Hartman crushed a beer to rile up the crowd. Hartman joked in an Instagram Story that six years of college had helped prepare him for the moment.

Daniels, Mariota and Hartman even gave away some free footballs with their John Hancocks on them during the outing ... and launched them into the stands for some lucky fans.

After Washington defeated the Canadians, 3-1, Daniels hit up the team's locker room to meet Alex Ovechkin, with the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer even giving him a signed hockey stick!!

It marked a nice bonding moment for the group ... as they are currently in town after beginning their offseason program on Tuesday.

The series between the Canadians and Capitals shifts to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 ... as Washington will look to advance past the first round for the first time since they won the Stanley Cup in 2018.