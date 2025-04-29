Matt Petgrave Avoids Criminal Charges ... in Death of Ex-NHL Player Adam Johnson

Matt Petgrave -- the hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to former NHL pro Adam Johnson's death in 2023 -- will not face criminal charges ... British officials stated this week.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced the decision Tuesday ... saying after a thorough police investigation, it has opted not to pursue charges.

"We have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson," the CPS said.

It comes a year and a half after Johnson tragically died during a hockey game. A member of the Nottingham Panthers at the time, the former Pittsburgh Penguin took a skate to the neck as he made his way up the ice.

He received immediate treatment ... but succumbed to his injuries.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing," Johnson's team said at the time ... calling the matter a "freak accident."

Petgrave -- who was never publicly named by police as the suspect -- was told to remain in the country while the extensive process played out ... having his bail extended eight times.

Before going overseas, Johnson played for the Penguins during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He scored a goal and logged three assists in 13 games.

"Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League," the team said.