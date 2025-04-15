Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

San Jose Sharks Star Logan Couture's Career Over After Painful Pelvic Injury

Logan Couture -- one of the best hockey players to wear a San Jose Sharks uniform -- is set to announce his playing days are over later today at a news conference ... all stemming from a painful pelvic injury.

The news, first reported by the Daily Faceoff, comes as the 36-year-old has missed every game this season -- while playing only six games last year.

While his hockey career is over, don't call it a retirement. Couture will reportedly be placed on the long-term injured reserve.

Couture has been dealing with osteitis pubis, which, for non-doctors, is inflammation between the left and right pubic bones.

The ailment, according to the Cleveland Health Clinic, causes groin and/or lower abdomen pain and is most common among athletes.

With today's announcement, Couture will have spent his entire 15-year career in San Jose, playing 933 total games after being drafted in the 2007 NHL Draft. The team named Couture their Captain during the 2019-20 season.

In 116 Stanley Cup playoff games, he racked up 48 goals, even leading the Sharks to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2016 ... before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That same year, Couture, a Canadian, claimed he got "sucker punched" in Toronoto after complimenting Donald Trump.

Helluva career, Logan!