NHL's Logan Couture Says He Was 'Sucker Punched' Over Republican Comments

San Jose Sharks star Logan Couture claims he was "sucker punched" in Toronto on Tuesday ... and says it was all because he said he'd vote Republican if he could.

Couture -- who's Canadian -- made the revelation in a series of social media posts Wednesday ... saying, "I spent last night in Toronto Ontario."

"I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched."

Couture didn't say if he suffered any injuries as a result of the alleged attack ... but added, "Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong."

It's unclear exactly what Couture said that led to the alleged punch ... the 31-year-old claims he does NOT support Donald Trump and appeared to say he never voiced a pro-Trump opinion Tuesday.

Rather, Couture says he simply said something along the lines of he'd vote for the Republican party if he had a say in the matter.

"[I was punched for] saying my dad was a police officer and I 'would' if I could vote republican," Couture said.

We're out to the Toronto Police Service for more information.

Couture has been a beast for the Sharks for the past decade ... scoring 256 career goals since he came up with the team in the 2009-10 season.