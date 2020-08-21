NHL Condemns Mike Milbury for 'Insulting' On-Air Comment About Women

Breaking News

The NHL is coming out STRONG against announcer Mike Milbury -- condemning a stupid, sexist comment he made on air.

Milbury was calling the Islanders vs. Capitals game on Thursday when his partner brought up the league's "bubble" environment on the air.

That's when Milbury chimed in ... saying it's great place for the hockey players because there are "Not even any women here to disrupt concentration."

OOPS.

The 68-year-old former player's comments were met with immediate criticism on social media.

Hockey writer Hannah Stuart tweeted her disapproval, saying, "What Milbury says here isn't just sexist, it's dangerous. Hockey culture already has enough of a problem re: seeing women as lesser than."

Journalist/professor Nicole Kraft added ... "Misogyny alive and well in @NHL broadcast booth/bubble."

And, now the NHL is going after him too ... saying:

"The National Hockey League condemns in the insensitive and insulting comment that Mike Milbury made during last night's broadcast and we have communicated our feelings to NBC."

"The comment did not reflect the NHL's values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all."

Milbury's no stranger to controversy -- he faced criticism just last week for calling out Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask for opting out of the playoffs to be with his family.