NHL's Tucker Poolman Takes Puck To Face, Leaves Huge Trail Of Blood On Ice

Play video content Breaking News Courtesy of NHL

Here's reason #10,000,000,0001 why hockey players are tough as hell ...

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman took a puck straight to the mouth Tuesday night ... and after bleeding all over the ice -- HE RETURNED TO THE GAME!!!

The scene was terrifying ... in the second period of the Jets vs. Flames tilt -- a Calgary player flipped a wrist shot at the net.

The problem? Poolman put his face in the way to stop the shot ... and the 27-year-old took the brunt of the piece of rubber right to the side of the jaw.

Poolman began immediately spewing blood from his mouth ... and as he bolted for the locker room with trainers -- he left a trail of red spanning about 15 yards!!

Jets defender Tucker Poolman blocks a shot with the side of his head and exits with an injury, leaving a trail of blood in his wake. pic.twitter.com/aXyNwYyAjC — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) August 4, 2020 @ThomasDrance

Somehow ... Pullman was able to shake off the injury -- and returned for more action in the third period with a huge cage around his face.

#GoJetsGo Tucker Poolman now wearing a full shield after coming back with a cage. pic.twitter.com/1BWDGTKTMv — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) August 5, 2020 @TheReplayGuy

After the game, Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Poolman required sutures and has a welt the size of FIVE GOLF BALLS on his face ... but said the D-man should be OK going forward.

"We're lucky to have him," Maurice said.