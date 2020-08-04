NHL Star Tyler Seguin Kneels For National Anthem ... Joins 3 Others

Breaking News

Tyler Seguin -- one of the NHL's biggest stars -- knelt for the national anthem before Dallas' game against Las Vegas on Monday ... joining three others on the ice for the protest.

It all went down at Rogers Place in Edmonton ... where Seguin, his Star teammate Jason Dickinson, and Golden Knights players Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner all dropped to one knee in the pregame ceremony.

Robin Lehner, Tyler Segiun, and Jason Dickinson kneel with Ryan Reaves for the US & Canadian national anthems. pic.twitter.com/b6pMYMPhf7 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 3, 2020 @hayyyshayyy

The two Dallas players were flanked by the two Golden Knights at one of the ice's blue lines -- and the quartet stayed kneeling for the Canadian national anthem as well.

After the game, all four players said they did it for one reason -- to raise awareness for social injustice.

"Everyone should have the same chance in society. Everyone should be treated the same," Lehner said. "At the end of the day, I love America. But, there are a bunch of things that need to be corrected, and it's just about willingness to do something about it."

Added Seguin, "It's a big issue that needs to be addressed."

Players and coaches from both sides said after the demonstration they supported the four players' decisions.

The kneeling protest came just 2 days after Minnesota Wild defenseman Matthew Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel for the anthem.

Matt Dumba gives a speech and takes a knee during the US National Anthem before the games begin in the Edmonton Hub pic.twitter.com/1DvKAl2Q8Y — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) August 1, 2020 @BradyTrett

The kneeling Stars and Golden Knights said Dumba's actions opened the door for their protest on Monday.

"We still were going to come together and talk about it, but Dums leading the way, you don't want to leave him out to dry," Reaves said. "That's the whole point of this."