Marshawn Lynch & Pat Mahomes Join Fight To End Racism In Hockey W/ Powerful Video

Play video content Exclusive Details

Some of the biggest icons in pro sports -- from Patrick Mahomes to Marshawn Lynch to George Kittle -- have now publicly joined the fight to end racism in hockey ... sending a powerful video message Thursday.

The NFL All-Pros teamed up with golf superstar Brooks Koepka, Lakers forward Danny Green and many more -- including some of the NHL's best -- to show their support for the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

FYI -- the HDA was just created last month by Akim Aliu and Evander Kane ... and its main goal is to eradicate racism from a sport that's had a checkered history of it.

Mahomes and Green start out the vid ... while others chime in at different points -- with everyone involved promising to stand behind Aliu and Kane in the fight for equality.

"There's no place for racism in our sport," the players say in the video. "Let's all do our part. Because sport has the power to change."

TMZ Sports spoke with Akim about the impact those huge stars can make in hockey.

"Their support means the world to us," Aliu says.

"Having athletes of that stature and that caliber believe in our message will further broaden our reach to make the necessary changes we need, in not just hockey, but society as a whole."

He adds, "It's time the NHL and the rest of the hockey world begin to take tangible steps into making our game more inclusive and diverse."

Aliu, Kane and the HDA say in the six weeks since they formed the org. ... they've had "ongoing dialogue" with some of hockey's biggest organizations, including the NHL.