Jonathon Cooper's Attorney Claims Racism After GF's Charges Dropped In Case

Jonathon Cooper's attorney went scorched earth on prosecutors for dropping charges against the Broncos star's girlfriend ... claiming it all comes down to racism.

Cooper and his girlfriend, Jade Fiegen, were arrested earlier this month after an altercation over cell phones and alleged cheating ... and both were booked for criminal mischief and domestic violence.

A judge dismissed the charges against Fiegen on Tuesday ... while Cooper is facing more after being arrested again last week for violating a protective order stemming from the initial incident.

In total, Cooper is now facing felony second-degree assault -- strangulation, third-degree assault -- knowingly or recklessly causing injury, criminal mischief, violating a protective order and harassment -- repeated phone calls.

Cooper's legal counsel, Harvey Steinberg, didn't hold back his thoughts on the development ... telling 9NEWS, "White woman admits she was the aggressor. Admits she grabbed my client’s phone out his hand. Admits she went through it without his permission. Admits she threw it against the wall, damaging it. She makes allegations against my client which police don’t appear to believe. Charges dismissed against white woman. Prosecution against Black man continues. Justice in America."

Fiegen's attorney, on the other hand, said their client never should have been charged in the first place.

"This decision really goes a long way in vindicating her and we're very happy with the court's decision today," Ronald Gainor told the outlet.

As we previously reported, Cooper's girlfriend claimed he threw her and lifted her by her neck during the physical altercation ... and a nurse stated after observing her alleged injuries Fiegen was at "a substantial risk of death."