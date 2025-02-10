Jessica Alba, Orlando Bloom & More Hang in Raising Cane's Super Bowl Suite

A whole crew of celebs dipped into the Raising Cane’s Super Bowl LIX suites Sunday night ... and from the looks of it, the only thing hotter than the wings was the party!

The vibes were through the roof with Kai Cenat in the mix, sampling the game and loading up on some snacks.

"Love Island" stars Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi were all smiles with Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

The suite even managed to pull Cynthia Erivo away from her Oscar grind! The "Wicked" star was all cool, calm, and collected, striking poses and having fun.

Todd was the real MVP of the night, mingling with everyone and even getting a little snap-happy with Cardi B.