Jessica Alba, Orlando Bloom & More Hang in Raising Cane's Super Bowl Suite

Super Bowl LIX Jessica Alba, Diplo, Orlando Bloom Dip Into Raising Cane's Suite

Published
A whole crew of celebs dipped into the Raising Cane’s Super Bowl LIX suites Sunday night ... and from the looks of it, the only thing hotter than the wings was the party!

It was a Hollywood who's who in the suites -- Jessica Alba, Orlando Bloom, Odell Beckham Jr., Flavor Flav, Shane Gillis, Zach Bryan, Gabrielle Union, Peso Pluma, Kevin Hart, Rich The Kid, and Quavo were among many kicking back with Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves, soaking in the game and having a cluckin' good time.

The vibes were through the roof with Kai Cenat in the mix, sampling the game and loading up on some snacks.

"Love Island" stars Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi were all smiles with Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

The suite even managed to pull Cynthia Erivo away from her Oscar grind! The "Wicked" star was all cool, calm, and collected, striking poses and having fun.

Todd was the real MVP of the night, mingling with everyone and even getting a little snap-happy with Cardi B.

The suite clearly looked like the place to be ... especially with the Eagles raising the bar and crushing the Chiefs!

